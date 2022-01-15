Watch: 6-year-old celebrates being cancer-free after intense treatment
Six-year-old Lucy Donmoyer has a lot to celebrate after battling a high-risk cancer for more than two years. She recently took part in the tradition of ringing a bell as nurses and family cheered her on to mark the end of her treatment.Jan. 15, 2022
