Washington Football Team to reveal new team name

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown02:52
Now Playing
Washington Football Team to reveal new team name00:46
UP NEXT
Joe Montana talks new Peacock docuseries, Antonio Brown’s exit06:05
Antonio Brown ‘no longer a Buc’ after midgame outburst02:47
NFL Hall of Fame coach and broadcast legend John Madden dies at 8502:29
Looking ahead to major sporting events in 202204:30
This high school coach is changing lives as well as winning games04:52
Joe Montana is focus of new documentary01:09
2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: How to watch the Games02:57
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies sex abuse claim, raising new questions02:08
‘Transformers’ toy creator and Holocaust survivor Henry Orenstein dies age 9801:24
Pepsi launches Super Bowl Halftime Show app for ticket and hotel giveaways00:52
NFL, NBA, and NHL struggle with widespread COVID-19 cases02:19
Urban Meyer fired as head coach of Jacksonville Jaguars00:27
Shaun White says Beijing may be his last Olympics01:47
NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson reveals he’ll race in Indy 50003:53
Larry Nassar abuse survivors reach $380 million settlement02:24
Elon Musk is TIME magazine’s Person of the Year03:13
Steve Kornacki kicks off NFL stats and standings ahead of playoffs03:56
Tiger Woods tees up for comeback alongside his son02:17
Washington Football Team to reveal new team name00:46
The Washington Football Team has announced plans to reveal its new official team name on Feb. 2. Tune in to TODAY that morning for the exclusive first reveal of the team name.Jan. 4, 2022
Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown02:52
Now Playing
Washington Football Team to reveal new team name00:46
UP NEXT
Joe Montana talks new Peacock docuseries, Antonio Brown’s exit06:05
Antonio Brown ‘no longer a Buc’ after midgame outburst02:47
NFL Hall of Fame coach and broadcast legend John Madden dies at 8502:29
Looking ahead to major sporting events in 202204:30