IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown

    02:52
  • Now Playing

    Washington Football Team to reveal new team name

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Joe Montana talks new Peacock docuseries, Antonio Brown’s exit

    06:05

  • Antonio Brown ‘no longer a Buc’ after midgame outburst

    02:47

  • NFL Hall of Fame coach and broadcast legend John Madden dies at 85

    02:29

  • Looking ahead to major sporting events in 2022

    04:30

  • This high school coach is changing lives as well as winning games

    04:52

  • Joe Montana is focus of new documentary

    01:09

  • 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: How to watch the Games

    02:57

  • Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denies sex abuse claim, raising new questions

    02:08

  • ‘Transformers’ toy creator and Holocaust survivor Henry Orenstein dies age 98

    01:24

  • Pepsi launches Super Bowl Halftime Show app for ticket and hotel giveaways

    00:52

  • NFL, NBA, and NHL struggle with widespread COVID-19 cases

    02:19

  • Urban Meyer fired as head coach of Jacksonville Jaguars

    00:27

  • Shaun White says Beijing may be his last Olympics

    01:47

  • NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson reveals he’ll race in Indy 500

    03:53

  • Larry Nassar abuse survivors reach $380 million settlement

    02:24

  • Elon Musk is TIME magazine’s Person of the Year

    03:13

  • Steve Kornacki kicks off NFL stats and standings ahead of playoffs

    03:56

  • Tiger Woods tees up for comeback alongside his son

    02:17

TODAY

Washington Football Team to reveal new team name

00:46

The Washington Football Team has announced plans to reveal its new official team name on Feb. 2. Tune in to TODAY that morning for the exclusive first reveal of the team name.Jan. 4, 2022

  • Fallout grows over Antonio Brown's mid-game meltdown

    02:52
  • Now Playing

    Washington Football Team to reveal new team name

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Joe Montana talks new Peacock docuseries, Antonio Brown’s exit

    06:05

  • Antonio Brown ‘no longer a Buc’ after midgame outburst

    02:47

  • NFL Hall of Fame coach and broadcast legend John Madden dies at 85

    02:29

  • Looking ahead to major sporting events in 2022

    04:30

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All