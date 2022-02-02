IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Shaun White answers the biggest snowboarding questions

    05:01

  • Eli Manning on Tom Brady's retirement: 'Finally!'

    06:20

  • Olympic athlete to watch: Meet short track speed skater Maame Biney

    04:19

  • Commanders team members embrace new name change

    05:58

  • Watch Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd star in Lay’s Super Bowl Commercial

    01:09
    Washington football team embarks on fresh chapter with a new name

    Washington football team's new name is...

    05:38

  • Ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores sues NFL, alleges racism in hiring practices

    02:49

  • Team USA's flag bearers for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics revealed

    05:01

  • Athletes to watch during the Winter Olympics

    02:35

  • Goooooal: Watch Telemundo's super bowl ad featuring Andres Cantor

    00:52

  • Tom Brady officially retires from NFL

    00:29

  • Guy Fieri stars as mayor of ‘Flavortown’ in Super Bowl ad

    01:46

  • Kevin Hart gives sneak peek at Super Bowl ad, shares his prediction who will win

    05:41

  • At Lake Placid, you can ski where Olympians train

    05:06

  • Athletes faces strict restrictions as they arrive in China for Winter Olympics

    02:41

  • Chiefs fans celebrate AFC win with generous donations to children's hospital

    04:46

  • Why this American teenager is competing for China in 2022 Beijing Olympics

    03:45

  • Tom Brady retirement rumors fly as NFL’s rising stars look to fall in his footsteps

    02:24

  • Team USA arrives in Beijing for 2022 Winter Olympics

    00:22

Washington football team embarks on fresh chapter with a new name

For nearly 80 years the Washington football team drew criticism and protests among indigenous rights groups over its controversial name. Despite owner Daniel Snyder saying he’d never change the name, the team is now embarking on a new chapter and revealing its new name exclusively to TODAY.Feb. 2, 2022

Washington Football Team announces new name, Washington Commanders

