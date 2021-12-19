Was the tornado disaster an effect of climate change? Scientists aim to find out

Days after a massive tornado system ripped through Kentucky and several other states in the Southeast and Midwest, a new storm system spawned a dozen more tornadoes and caused more widespread destruction through multiple states. After Minnesota was under its first-ever tornado warning, scientists are now trying to figure out if the unusual strength and timing of the severe weather is an effect of climate change. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Dec. 19, 2021