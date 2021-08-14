IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Was the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan inevitable?

03:07

NBC News chief international security and diplomacy analyst Adm. James Stavridis joins Weekend TODAY to discuss the Taliban taking over cities in Afghanistan and the concern that the country is becoming a safe harbor for terrorists that could threaten the United States. Adm. Stavridis says he doesn’t think growing Taliban control was inevitable but added, “I think we could have done a better job training Afghan security forces.”Aug. 14, 2021

