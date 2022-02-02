IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Beat the cold with up to 75% off slippers, blankets and cookware

Warm up with a faux fur throw, knit lounge set, and more

05:46

Lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin joins TODAY to share products to beat the winter blues and warm up this season in another installment of Steals & Deals. The products include a faux fur throw, knit lounge set, faux fur slippers, puffer scarf, cast iron, and French press set.Feb. 2, 2022

