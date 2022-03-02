Warm temperatures break records in the Southwest

Light snowfall is expected around Minneapolis while record breaking temperatures affect the Southwest and middle of the country. Rain is expected in the Pacific Northwest. TODAY’s Dylan Dryer has your weather report.March 2, 2022
UP NEXT
Spring season strikes out, what comes next for MLB?
02:00
Meet Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, wife of President Zelenskyy
02:20
Kelly Rizzo says Bob Saget didn't know 'extent' of the 'difference he made'
02:32
Al Roker wins Cronkite Award for excellence in journalism
01:14
Ukrainian official calls for no-fly zone: We need the protection of the sky