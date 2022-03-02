IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

37 Read With Jenna authors share the books that changed their lives

  • Spring season strikes out, what comes next for MLB?

    02:00

  • Meet Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, wife of President Zelenskyy

    02:20

  • Kelly Rizzo says Bob Saget didn't know 'extent' of the 'difference he made'

    02:32

  • Al Roker wins Cronkite Award for excellence in journalism

    01:14

  • Ukrainian official calls for no-fly zone: We need the protection of the sky

    04:41

  • Fitbit recalls smartwatch due to burn risk

    00:26

  • Gov. Greg Abbott will face Beto O’Rourke in race for Texas governor

    00:18

  • MLB cancels opening day, first two series amid failed negotiations

    00:23
  • Now Playing

    Warm temperatures break records in the Southwest

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Russia intensifies missile attacks as they close in on Ukraine’s capital

    02:43

  • Kamala Harris: We won't put US troops on the ground in Ukraine

    10:05

  • Key takeaways from Biden's State of the Union address

    03:07

  • What is NVLD? Understanding Non-Verbal Learning Disability

    04:38

  • Women switched at birth share their story

    04:24

  • Family of doctor takes on personal mission to protect health care workers

    03:59

  • US couple fighting to get newborn twins out of Ukraine

    02:13

  • MLB extends deadline for negotiations to Tuesday night

    00:30

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective for kids 5 to 11

    03:31

  • Mardi Gras celebrations make a comeback in New Orleans

    04:03

  • Father kills his three children in shooting at California church

    00:26

TODAY

Warm temperatures break records in the Southwest

00:30

Light snowfall is expected around Minneapolis while record breaking temperatures affect the Southwest and middle of the country. Rain is expected in the Pacific Northwest. TODAY’s Dylan Dryer has your weather report.March 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Spring season strikes out, what comes next for MLB?

    02:00

  • Meet Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, wife of President Zelenskyy

    02:20

  • Kelly Rizzo says Bob Saget didn't know 'extent' of the 'difference he made'

    02:32

  • Al Roker wins Cronkite Award for excellence in journalism

    01:14

  • Ukrainian official calls for no-fly zone: We need the protection of the sky

    04:41

  • Fitbit recalls smartwatch due to burn risk

    00:26

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All