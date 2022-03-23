Savannah Guthrie shows how to make the perfect pancakes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie leads a cooking segment all by herself and demonstrates how to make the perfect pancakes. She learned the recipe from Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson during the latest episode of her new TODAY All Day cooking show, “Starting from Scratch.”
March 23, 2022
