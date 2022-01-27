Conscious listening: How to do it and why it matters
It turns out, silence really is golden when it comes to working on your listening skills. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb talks one-on-one with Julian Treasure, a sound and communication expert, about ways to focus on listening. She follows his instructions to tap into the practice, and even stops by Ex Machina Soundworks in Brooklyn to test out their quiet room.Jan. 27, 2022
