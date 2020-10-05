Walter Reed physician: Trump’s ride outside hospital ‘was a dangerous move’

Dr. James Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed Medical Center who tweeted that President Trump’s ride outside the hospital on Sunday was “insanity,” tells TODAY that “this was a dangerous move… there is no medical benefit for this to have taken place.” He adds: “Beyond the risk that was imparted on those Secret Service agents, volunteering or not, it’s the message that is sent to other people who are sick, that it’s OK to go out … this is the wrong message to be sending.” He also says that the Secret Service members “absolutely must quarantine.”