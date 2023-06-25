Wagner mercenary group stands down after uprising in Russia

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Kremlin has announced that all charges have been dropped against Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of what Russia’s President Putin called a “mutiny” after the Wagner mercenary group held an armed rebellion – the biggest challenge to Putin’s 23 years in power. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for Sunday TODAY.June 25, 2023
