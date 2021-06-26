VP Harris defends timing of Southern border visit: ‘We’re talking about families’01:19
Vice President Kamala Harris is in Los Angeles after a highly-scrutinized visit to the U.S.-Mexico border this week. Harris defended the timing and purpose of the trip and said, “This issue cannot be reduced to a political issue. We’re talking about children, we’re talking about families, we’re talking about suffering. And our approach has to be thoughtful and effective.” NBC’s Monica Alba reports for Weekend TODAY from the White House.