Voting rights bill likely doomed as debate begins on Tuesday
The Senate is expected to begin debating on two voting rights bills on Tuesday, but political analysts say the legislation is likely doomed. President Biden used the Martin Luther King holiday as a rallying cry, in a final push to convince key politicians to back the bill. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY from the White House.Jan. 18, 2022
