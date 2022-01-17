IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH: We look back at 70 unforgettable years of TODAY! 

  • Friends and family gather for Bob Saget's funeral

    02:34

  • Friends, co-stars, fans honor Betty White on her 100th birthday

    03:56

  • Prince Harry in legal fight over police protection in Britain

    01:52

  • Novak Djokovic is back in Serbia after deportation from Australia

    02:13

  • Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at age 102

    00:28

  • What we know about the volcanic eruption in Tonga

    00:24

  • North Korea test fires more missiles

    00:25
  • Now Playing

    Voting rights bill heads to Senate amid growing pressure

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Free COVID tests to start shipping this week

    02:16

  • FBI identifies hostage-taker at Texas synagogue after harrowing standoff

    02:29

  • Massive winter storm rips through US: What to expect

    01:24

  • Winter storm slams Northeast and South, causing thousands of flight cancellations

    02:10

  • Campbell’s releases candle that smells like tomato soup

    03:24

  • Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77

    01:48

  • How pandemic fatigue has changed the way Americans look at COVID-19

    03:26

  • Goldie Hawn reveals fame ‘was a happy accident’ but overwhelming struggle

    07:40

  • Looking back at President Biden’s first year in office

    05:06

  • Severe snow and rare ice storm expected to hit the East Coast

    01:40

  • Winter weather threatens Southeast as officials declare states of emergency

    01:31

  • All hostages freed and hostage-taker dead after Texas synagogue standoff

    02:28

TODAY

Voting rights bill heads to Senate amid growing pressure

02:50

The Senate could act on the voting rights bill as soon as Tuesday, but Democrats are bracing for it to fall short. Across the nation, demonstrators are working to lobby legislators, including Democrats Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, in the hopes of ending the filibuster. NBC’s senior White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Friends and family gather for Bob Saget's funeral

    02:34

  • Friends, co-stars, fans honor Betty White on her 100th birthday

    03:56

  • Prince Harry in legal fight over police protection in Britain

    01:52

  • Novak Djokovic is back in Serbia after deportation from Australia

    02:13

  • Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at age 102

    00:28

  • What we know about the volcanic eruption in Tonga

    00:24

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All