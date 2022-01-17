Voting rights bill heads to Senate amid growing pressure
The Senate could act on the voting rights bill as soon as Tuesday, but Democrats are bracing for it to fall short. Across the nation, demonstrators are working to lobby legislators, including Democrats Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, in the hopes of ending the filibuster. NBC’s senior White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell reports for TODAY.Jan. 17, 2022
