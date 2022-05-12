IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Frightening moments after plane skids off runway in Houston

    Vote to protect abortion rights fails in the Senate

    Al Jazeera journalist killed in West Bank, sparks worldwide outrage

  • Finland expected to apply for NATO membership in blow to Russia

  • Biden marks deaths of 1 million Americans to COVID-19

  • Pain of inflation hits home for millions of Americans

  • Wildfire along California coast fueled by dry conditions, high winds

  • Lo van Pham talks being first Asian American to officiate NFL game

  • How to navigate your finances amid rising inflation

  • Nursing graduates surprised with gifts on TODAY plaza

  • Graduating students take nursing school pledge on TODAY plaza

  • Selma Blair talks motherhood, multiple sclerosis, alcohol addiction

  • Tom Brady scores lucrative broadcasting deal after NFL retirement

  • Record wave of Cuban migration to US fueled by political turmoil

  • Dallas-Fort Worth becomes 1st airport to use cooking oil as jet fuel

  • Elon Musk says he would allow Donald Trump to return to Twitter

  • Escaped inmate Casey White charged in first court appearance

  • Celebrity chef Mario Batali found not guilty of sexual misconduct

  • House collapses into ocean along North Carolina’s Outer Banks

  • Passenger lands small plane after pilot has medical issue

TODAY

Vote to protect abortion rights fails in the Senate

The U.S. Senate failed to advance a Democratic-led bill on Wednesday that would have preserved broad protections for legal abortions nationwide. Sen. Joe Manchin joined Republicans in voting against the measure.May 12, 2022

Republican senator’s push to arrest abortion protesters meets GOP resistance

Best of TODAY

