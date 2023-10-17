Jim Jordan expected to face vote for speaker Tuesday

See a first trailer for 'The Disappearance Of Shere Hite'
Two weeks after the historic ousting of Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, Republicans are expected to hold a vote Tuesday for their latest nominee for the position, Rep. Jim Jordan. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Oct. 17, 2023
