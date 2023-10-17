IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hot List: 8 products everyone on the internet is talking about right now — starting at $9

  • See a first trailer for 'The Disappearance Of Shere Hite'

    00:52

  • X-wing fighter used in ‘Star Wars’ sells for more than $3M

    00:54

  • Murdaugh family home is back on the market for $1.95 million

    00:26

  • Landlord accused of stabbing 6-year-old charged with hate crimes

    02:41

  • Mother of woman in Hamas hostage video speaks out

    01:26

  • Alan Hamel shares what Suzanne Somers’ final days were like

    07:41

  • A look at 2 trailblazing women taking on leadership roles in MLB

    03:02

  • Manhunt underway for four inmates who escaped a Georgia jail

    00:25
  • Now Playing

    Jim Jordan expected to face vote for speaker Tuesday

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Police fatally shoot gunman in Belgium who killed two Swedes

    01:40

  • Inside President Biden's high-stakes trip to Israel

    05:08

  • Biden to visit Israel as Hamas releases first hostage video

    02:42

  • Rachel Maddow talks ‘Prequel’ book, ‘weird year’ heading into 2024

    05:50

  • How to talk to your kids about the Israel-Hamas war

    03:22

  • Jada Pinkett Smith clarifies status of relationship with Will Smith

    07:57

  • Squash, flag football to make Olympic debut in 2028

    00:38

  • NBC to host 3rd GOP debate on Nov. 8

    00:21

  • Martin Fletcher talks ‘realistic endgame’ in Israel-Hamas war

    02:52

  • US charters cruise ship to evacuate Americans from Israel

    02:05

  • 'Three's Company' star Suzanne Somers dies at 76

    03:40

Jim Jordan expected to face vote for speaker Tuesday

02:21

Two weeks after the historic ousting of Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, Republicans are expected to hold a vote Tuesday for their latest nominee for the position, Rep. Jim Jordan. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Oct. 17, 2023

  • See a first trailer for 'The Disappearance Of Shere Hite'

    00:52

  • X-wing fighter used in ‘Star Wars’ sells for more than $3M

    00:54

  • Murdaugh family home is back on the market for $1.95 million

    00:26

  • Landlord accused of stabbing 6-year-old charged with hate crimes

    02:41

  • Mother of woman in Hamas hostage video speaks out

    01:26

  • Alan Hamel shares what Suzanne Somers’ final days were like

    07:41

  • A look at 2 trailblazing women taking on leadership roles in MLB

    03:02

  • Manhunt underway for four inmates who escaped a Georgia jail

    00:25
  • Now Playing

    Jim Jordan expected to face vote for speaker Tuesday

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Police fatally shoot gunman in Belgium who killed two Swedes

    01:40

  • Inside President Biden's high-stakes trip to Israel

    05:08

  • Biden to visit Israel as Hamas releases first hostage video

    02:42

  • Rachel Maddow talks ‘Prequel’ book, ‘weird year’ heading into 2024

    05:50

  • How to talk to your kids about the Israel-Hamas war

    03:22

  • Jada Pinkett Smith clarifies status of relationship with Will Smith

    07:57

  • Squash, flag football to make Olympic debut in 2028

    00:38

  • NBC to host 3rd GOP debate on Nov. 8

    00:21

  • Martin Fletcher talks ‘realistic endgame’ in Israel-Hamas war

    02:52

  • US charters cruise ship to evacuate Americans from Israel

    02:05

  • 'Three's Company' star Suzanne Somers dies at 76

    03:40
Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Biden to visit Israel as Hamas releases first hostage video

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Inside President Biden's high-stakes trip to Israel

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Police fatally shoot gunman in Belgium who killed two Swedes

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jim Jordan expected to face vote for speaker Tuesday

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Manhunt underway for four inmates who escaped a Georgia jail

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Kick start your holiday shopping with these 7 in-demand items

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See a sneak peek at Season 54 of ‘Sesame Street’

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See a first trailer for 'The Disappearance Of Shere Hite'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Netflix releases first look at William and Harry in ‘The Crown’

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Erin Andrews is 'invisible string' in Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares apple pumpkin dip recipe

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Kristin Sudeikis shares fun dance workouts you can do at home

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Gloria Estefan looks back on bus crash, talks new paralysis project

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Rachel Maddow talks ‘Prequel’ book, ‘weird year’ heading into 2024

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Save big at the grocery store with these apps and hacks

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Joy Bauer hosts a Super Food Super Quiz with TODAY anchors

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to bring fall inside to make beautiful centerpieces

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Light Up MBC: What to know about the cancer-awareness campaign

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Ceremonia becomes Sephora’s first Latina-owned haircare brand

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Holiday travel: When to book and when to fly to save money

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Heather McMahan talks new comedy special that honors late father

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Issa Rae talks new media company, Paris Fashion Week and more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Madonna kicks of Celebration tour in London following health scare

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See Hoda & Jenna surprise Kelly Clarkson with a tub of queso

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hoda and Jenna face off in National Dessert Day duel!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these DIY Halloween décor ideas to get into spooky season

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

What is the ‘everything shower’ beauty trend?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Garcelle Beauvais on balancing privacy and reality show cameras

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

My friend wants to keep adjoining hotel door open. Is that crazy?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jenna says 4-year-old son Hal doesn't want to move out of his crib

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Cooking with Cal: Dylan Dreyer shares apple pumpkin dip recipe

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Joy Bauer hosts a Super Food Super Quiz with TODAY anchors

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Pretzel challah bagel dogs and buffalo tater tots: Get these recipes!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Mexican-style street corn and mushroom queso: Get the recipes

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hoda & Jenna enroll in a cheese bootcamp: See how they fare!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Giada De Laurentiis shows how to make an easy layer-free lasagna

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Pecan-smoked beer can chicken tacos: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these healthier fall desserts with super food ingredients

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Spicy chicken tinga tostada: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Chile relleno casserole and fried chicken: Get the recipes!