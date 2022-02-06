Volunteer firefighter starts his day of saving lives with a Sunday Mug Shot
00:58
Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Dee Dee in California; Susan celebrating her birthday in Florida; Greg and his dog Jack on the beach in Maine; volunteer first responder Stephan in Wisconsin; baby Connor in Virginia; Vickie and Michael and their dogs Bella and Elsa in Texas; Abbie celebrating her 50th birthday in Aruba; the MacRaild Family curling at Mayfield Curling Club in Ohio just in time for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Feb. 6, 2022
