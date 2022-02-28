Inside Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unlikely rise to president of Ukraine
02:42
Share this -
copied
Volodymyr Zelenskyy is drawing global praise for his messages of resolve shared on social media as Russia attacks his country. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Erin McLaughlin takes a look at his life in the spotlight that led him to the presidency in Ukraine.Feb. 28, 2022
UP NEXT
Idlewild: Restoring a once summer paradise for Black Americans
04:23
Inside humanitarian efforts for Ukrainians as they enter neighboring countries
04:26
Ukrainians face gridlock and backups as they try to flee
02:38
Faithful dog helps carry backpack for girl when she gets home from school
00:41
Video shows tractor-trailer carrying mail plunging 50 feet off bridge