IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Idlewild: Restoring a once summer paradise for Black Americans

    04:23

  • Inside humanitarian efforts for Ukrainians as they enter neighboring countries

    04:26

  • Ukrainians face gridlock and backups as they try to flee

    02:38

  • Faithful dog helps carry backpack for girl when she gets home from school

    00:41

  • Video shows tractor-trailer carrying mail plunging 50 feet off bridge

    00:36

  • Russian groups wage cyber war against Ukraine

    02:48
  • Now Playing

    Inside Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unlikely rise to president of Ukraine

    02:42
  • UP NEXT

    New York man wins $10 million from scratch-off for second time

    00:32

  • MLB deal deadline looms, sparking worries of delayed season

    02:55

  • Parts of Northeast face wind chill alerts

    01:16

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson to meet with Chuck Schumer ahead of confirmation hearings

    00:21

  • Biden sends more aid to Ukraine, puts sanctions on Russian banks

    03:03

  • New York City to lift some vaccine mandates next week

    00:26

  • Investors brace for another volatile week amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

    01:24

  • Worries for Russian economy grow amid panic and protest

    02:01

  • Refugees in Ukraine flee amid humanitarian crisis

    03:19

  • Putin orders Russian nuclear forces on high alert amid setbacks in Ukraine

    03:04

  • ‘Candy Bomber’ Gail Halvorsen dies age 101

    02:24

  • The troubling reality of the American teenagers’ mental health

    03:55

  • How far is Putin willing to go in Ukraine?

    05:14

TODAY

Inside Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unlikely rise to president of Ukraine

02:42

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is drawing global praise for his messages of resolve shared on social media as Russia attacks his country. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Erin McLaughlin takes a look at his life in the spotlight that led him to the presidency in Ukraine.Feb. 28, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Idlewild: Restoring a once summer paradise for Black Americans

    04:23

  • Inside humanitarian efforts for Ukrainians as they enter neighboring countries

    04:26

  • Ukrainians face gridlock and backups as they try to flee

    02:38

  • Faithful dog helps carry backpack for girl when she gets home from school

    00:41

  • Video shows tractor-trailer carrying mail plunging 50 feet off bridge

    00:36

  • Russian groups wage cyber war against Ukraine

    02:48

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All