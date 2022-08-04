Volcano erupts near Iceland’s major international airport

- UP NEXT
How to prevent injuries before hitting the pickleball court04:13
At least 9 coal miners trapped inside flooded mine in Mexico00:22
Gabby Petito’s mother announces effort to fight domestic violence03:59
Brittney Griner returns to Russian courthouse for closing arguments00:34
Cincinnati Zoo’s Fiona becomes big sister to new baby hippo01:55
Inside the return of NFL, Raiders new head coach Josh McDaniels03:27
Baby formula shortage far from over: Products remain out of stock00:26
China responds to Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit with military practice00:29
After a summer of record highs, gas prices drop to near $4 a gallon01:55
Alex Jones admits Sandy Hook massacre was “100% real” in trial02:34
Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash00:30
Trump, GOP presidential contenders to join CPAC in Dallas02:36
74% of US has longer, more intense heat waves than 50 years ago03:49
Astrologer explains insights from Hoda and Jenna’s birth charts04:56
How to build your confidence, according to a coach04:47
Warner Bros. won’t release new ‘Batgirl’ movie on any platforms01:23
How the Metaverse is changing the way people attend church05:17
See the Cartwheel Galaxy captured 500 million light years away00:50
How this Vietnamese restaurant thrived during the pandemic04:16
Sisters become first high school athletes to sign a deal with Nike04:13
- UP NEXT
How to prevent injuries before hitting the pickleball court04:13
At least 9 coal miners trapped inside flooded mine in Mexico00:22
Gabby Petito’s mother announces effort to fight domestic violence03:59
Brittney Griner returns to Russian courthouse for closing arguments00:34
Cincinnati Zoo’s Fiona becomes big sister to new baby hippo01:55
Inside the return of NFL, Raiders new head coach Josh McDaniels03:27
Play All
Play All