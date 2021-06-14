Vladimir Putin denies ‘unfounded accusations’ about cyberattacks in rare interview

In an NBC News worldwide exclusive, Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down with TODAY senior international correspondent Keir Simmons for a rare interview addressing many issues that will be on the table with President Biden, including human rights and recent cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure. Putin denied “unfounded accusations” about hacking and said Russia is afraid of American cyberattacks. He also said he was “of course” open to a swap of Russian and U.S. prisoners, and defended Russia’s handling of dissenters such as Alexei Navalny.