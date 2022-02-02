Vivica A. Fox reveals why she always makes her bed in a hotel
Vivica A. Fox joins TODAY with Hoda and Jenna to talk about the roles she’s played over the years and the new Lifetime movie she is executive producing and starring in called, “The Wrong High School Sweetheart.” She admits to the ladies she had a high school sweetheart that got away and reveals why she always makes her bed in a hotel. “I like organization…I like to have everything laid out so we can strategize on the looks for the day.”Feb. 2, 2022
