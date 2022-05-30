Visitor to the Louvre in Paris attempts to vandalize Mona Lisa

- UP NEXT
10-year-old arrested in Florida after threatening school shooting00:28
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes Tom Cruise’s biggest box office debut02:47
Elon Musk weighs in on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial02:33
Swimming tips to keep your family safe as summer kicks off02:57
Organic strawberries possibly linked to hepatitis A outbreak, FDA says00:25
Nancy Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI00:21
Memorial Day weekend travelers face flight delays, cancellations03:36
Ukraine president Zelenskyy makes risky visit to the frontlines02:45
Gun control debate intensifies following Texas school shooting02:20
Protestors in Uvalde urge Biden to 'do something' as outrage grows03:02
How can the US finally agree on measures to limit gun violence?05:46
Therapy dogs bring support to families in Uvalde, Texas03:31
In Memoriam: Honoring the lives lost in the Uvalde, Texas tragedy01:12
Honoring the life of Medal of Honor recipient John L. Canley02:18
How ‘Carry the Load’ honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day03:37
Tropical storm Agatha becomes first named hurricane of the season00:18
Memorial Day weekend: Flights cancelled, delayed due to stormy weather00:20
‘There are more guns than people in America,’ Chuck Todd says02:06
President Biden, First Lady head to Uvalde to mourn 21 lives lost02:09
Everything we know about the Uvalde school district police chief03:05
- UP NEXT
10-year-old arrested in Florida after threatening school shooting00:28
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes Tom Cruise’s biggest box office debut02:47
Elon Musk weighs in on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial02:33
Swimming tips to keep your family safe as summer kicks off02:57
Organic strawberries possibly linked to hepatitis A outbreak, FDA says00:25
Nancy Pelosi’s husband arrested on suspicion of DUI00:21
Play All
Play All