Visit the Brooklyn neighborhood sparkling with holiday magic

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Visit the Brooklyn neighborhood sparkling with holiday magic04:26
UP NEXT
Last-minute holiday travel options and tips04:42
Behind the scenes with American Airlines as holiday travel crush begins03:44
Gas prices drop, but they’re still high ahead of holidays00:24
Holiday travel expected to approach pre-pandemic levels02:15
TSA says it has confiscated record number of guns this year00:24
Take a trip to Santa’s adopted hometown03:45
Travel warnings issued amid Cancun crime spree02:41
Ski resorts are delaying their openings due to warm weather02:43
Best festive travel destinations for the holiday season04:27
Meet the man who’s visited every country in the world04:47
Amid uncertainty about COVID, top tips for Travel Tuesday04:30
Holiday travel reaches pandemic high02:31
Omicron variant spreads amid travel restrictions01:59
Millions of Americans return home on busiest travel day of the pandemic02:29
Airports are packed for busiest Thanksgiving travel rush in 2 years04:19
50 million Americans hitting the roads ahead of Thanksgiving01:40
White House will tap into strategic oil reserve to reduce gas prices02:31
United Airlines CEO discusses holiday crowds, vaccine mandates, air rage05:54
As holiday travel rush begins, airports are packed nationwide03:44
Visit the Brooklyn neighborhood sparkling with holiday magic04:26
Donna Farizan travels to the Dyker Heights neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, that pulls out all the stops around the holidays – and she even gets to spread some cheer along the way.Dec. 22, 2021
Now Playing
Visit the Brooklyn neighborhood sparkling with holiday magic04:26
UP NEXT
Last-minute holiday travel options and tips04:42
Behind the scenes with American Airlines as holiday travel crush begins03:44
Gas prices drop, but they’re still high ahead of holidays00:24
Holiday travel expected to approach pre-pandemic levels02:15
TSA says it has confiscated record number of guns this year00:24