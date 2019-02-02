Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam urged to resign after yearbook photo surfaces

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam urged to resign after yearbook photo surfaces02:18
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has confirmed his appearance in a “racist and offensive” yearbook photo featuring a man in blackface and another man in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe. Now, there are growing calls for his resignation. NBC’s Geoff Bennett reports for TODAY.
List of 2020 Democratic candidates could get ‘much bigger,’ analyst says03:03
Trump sounds off on border wall and 2020 opponents01:56
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam urged to resign after yearbook photo surfaces02:18
Cory Booker announces 2020 presidential run00:22
Trump calls border wall talks ‘waste of time’ in NYT interview02:43
Bob Dole recalls his final salute to George H.W. Bush02:04