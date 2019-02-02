Politics

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam urged to resign after yearbook photo surfaces

02:18

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has confirmed his appearance in a “racist and offensive” yearbook photo featuring a man in blackface and another man in a Ku Klux Klan hood and robe. Now, there are growing calls for his resignation. NBC’s Geoff Bennett reports for TODAY.Feb. 2, 2019

