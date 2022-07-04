IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Viral TikTok trend has teens flocking to 'Minions' movie in suits

01:42

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” took the top spot at the box office over the weekend, bringing in more than $108 million. Part of what may be driving the movie’s success is an unusual viral TikTok trend dubbed “Gentle Minions,” where large groups of teens dress up in formal attire to go see the movie.July 4, 2022

