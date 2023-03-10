IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 must-haves for spring, according to thousands of shoppers — starting at $7

Lawyer, viral on TikTok for reading the fine print, shares advice

Erika Kullberg, an attorney and personal finance expert who has gone viral on TikTok, talks about the deals she has found from companies after reading the fine print. She also shares tips if your flight gets canceled or delayed.March 10, 2023

