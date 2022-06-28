IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 11 Amazon bestsellers will help you beat the heat in 2022 — starting at $7

  • Now Playing

    Viral employee who never missed work in 27 years talks to TODAY

    08:24
  • UP NEXT

    2-year-old surprised by military dad hiding in giant gift box

    00:46

  • Yankees fans flip out over young girl’s impressive bottle flip

    00:40

  • This skin care company rescues your skin -- and animals in need

    04:10

  • ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ Mr. Happy Face stops by TODAY

    03:41

  • Toddler brightens mom’s day every time she opens car door

    00:40

  • Bloodhound makes history winning best in show at Westminster

    02:04

  • Hoda Kotb talks about how she teaches her daughters honesty

    01:25

  • Big Little Feelings founders answer parenting questions

    05:19

  • Hoda and Jenna share how their kids celebrated Father's Day

    02:54

  • See the adorable photo Prince William shared for Father’s Day

    02:04

  • TODAY dads reflect on fatherhood during trip to Coney Island

    08:01

  • Retiring custodian surprised with mustache sendoff from school

    00:58

  • Watch: Teen saves driver who accidentally plunged car into water

    01:37

  • Meet a Wall Street trailblazer empowering women with their money

    04:25

  • Inside the generational shift of coming out LGBTQ+

    04:49

  • Hoda’s college roommate reveals her nickname at Virginia Tech

    03:10

  • Jenna Bush Hager says she wants her kids to be independent

    02:49

  • Watch TODAY anchors get surprise reunions live on the plaza!

    05:35

  • Class reunions return after slowing down during pandemic

    08:19

TODAY

Viral employee who never missed work in 27 years talks to TODAY

08:24

Burger King employee Kevin Ford, who went viral after posting a video of himself opening a bag of treats for not missing a day of work in 27 years, joins TODAY live to talk about the outpouring of support from people on the internet.June 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Viral employee who never missed work in 27 years talks to TODAY

    08:24
  • UP NEXT

    2-year-old surprised by military dad hiding in giant gift box

    00:46

  • Yankees fans flip out over young girl’s impressive bottle flip

    00:40

  • This skin care company rescues your skin -- and animals in need

    04:10

  • ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ Mr. Happy Face stops by TODAY

    03:41

  • Toddler brightens mom’s day every time she opens car door

    00:40

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All