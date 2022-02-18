Watch ‘The First Lady’ trailer starring Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, and Michelle Pfeiffer
Showtime has released the first trailer for its upcoming series, “The First Lady.” In the show, Viola Davis transforms into Michelle Obama, while Gillian Anderson stars as Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Pfeiffer plays Betty Ford.Feb. 18, 2022
