Vigorous exercise may help cancer patients and survivors
04:18
The typical medical advice for cancer patients is to rest but new research suggests “taking it easy” is the exact opposite of what they should be doing. Researcher Jessica Scott talks to NBC’s Dr. John Torres about the impact of vigorous exercise and how it may benefit patients for Weekend TODAY.Dec. 11, 2021
