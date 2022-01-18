Vietnamese refugees pay it forward with sponsorship program
In our ongoing series The Upside, NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen highlights a small group of volunteers who are helping Afghan refugees adjust to life in the United States. Uyen Nguyen and Ally Nguyen are members of “Viets for Afghans,” a volunteer group that helps refugees begin again with sponsorship and support. It’s a personal story for Vicky, as she and her own family are refugees from Vietnam.Jan. 18, 2022
