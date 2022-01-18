IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Stay warm and look chic in these 11 winter fashion essentials

TODAY

Vietnamese refugees pay it forward with sponsorship program

05:33

In our ongoing series The Upside, NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen highlights a small group of volunteers who are helping Afghan refugees adjust to life in the United States. Uyen Nguyen and Ally Nguyen are members of “Viets for Afghans,” a volunteer group that helps refugees begin again with sponsorship and support. It’s a personal story for Vicky, as she and her own family are refugees from Vietnam.Jan. 18, 2022

