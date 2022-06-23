IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Interactive water wall installation opens at 30 Rock

    01:08

  • Title IX: 50 years later, debate centers on transgender rights

    04:11

  • Roger Goodell grilled over Commanders' alleged work environment

    02:20

  • Yellowstone National Park reopens southern loop following flooding

    00:24

  • Parents of Stone Foltz sue school over son's hazing death

    02:42

  • Bloodhound makes history winning best in show at Westminster

    02:04
    Vietnam-era helicopter crashes in West Virginia, killing 6

    00:20
    FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes off US market, report says

    00:23

  • How to watch the rare parade of planets

    01:10

  • Swimmer suffers significant injuries in shark attack in California

    02:37

  • US swimmer saved by her coach after fainting in pool

    02:44

  • Record triple-digit temperatures create deadly conditions

    03:04

  • Jan. 6 panel to focus on Trump’s pressure campaign against DOJ

    01:45

  • Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo placed on leave

    02:03

  • Critics argue Biden’s gas tax holiday could make inflation worse

    02:35

  • How an LGBTQ foster child found a loving home with two moms

    05:13

  • Police investigate possible Girl Scouts cookie fraud on Long Island

    01:24

  • Hoda and Jenna put a juice box hack to the test

    01:59

  • TODAY sends off art director as she heads to teach at Pace

    00:30

  • Al Roker celebrates son, Nick, after high school graduation

    01:59

TODAY

Vietnam-era helicopter crashes in West Virginia, killing 6

00:20

Six people were killed Wednesday when a helicopter crashed into the West Virginia mountains. The Vietnam-era helicopter was used for recreational tours. Officials are unclear on what caused the crash.June 23, 2022

