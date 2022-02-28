Video shows tractor-trailer carrying mail plunging 50 feet off bridge
00:36
Share this -
copied
Security video shows a tractor-trailer carrying U.S. mail plunge 50 feet off a bridge into the Charles River outside Boston. The driver, who was uninjured, was able to climb out of the cab and wait on top of the truck until rescuers arrived. Crews tried to retrieve the package that fell into the icy water.Feb. 28, 2022
Ukrainians face gridlock and backups as they try to flee
02:38
Faithful dog helps carry backpack for girl when she gets home from school
00:41
Now Playing
Video shows tractor-trailer carrying mail plunging 50 feet off bridge
00:36
UP NEXT
Russian groups wage cyber war against Ukraine
02:48
Inside Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s unlikely rise to president of Ukraine
02:42
New York man wins $10 million from scratch-off for second time