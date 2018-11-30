Video shows Chris Watts confessing to wife’s murder
A new video showing an interrogation of Christopher Watts captures the moment the Colorado father confessed to killing his pregnant wife. Watts pleaded guilty to murdering his wife and two young daughters. NBC national correspondent Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.
How 1 Florida family used social media to survive Hurricane Michael05:39
Postal service investigating carrier throwing packages00:33
California bears flooding in wildfire-ravaged areas00:25
Inside Delta’s 1st biometric airport terminal in Atlanta02:30
Video shows Chris Watts confessing to wife’s murder02:20
Massive storm brings dangerous weather coast-to-coast01:08