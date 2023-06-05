Video shows Chinese warship crossing path of US Navy destroyer

Tensions between the U.S. and China are escalating after a Chinese warship came stunningly close to a U.S. Navy destroyer in the South China sea, narrowly avoiding collision. “We do not seek conflict or confrontation, but we will not flinch in the face of bullying or coercion,” U.S. Defense Security Lloyd Austin warned. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.June 5, 2023