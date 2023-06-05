IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Russia's latest attack on Ukraine kills one child, injures at least 20
02:09
Kristen Welker to succeed Chuck Todd on Meet the Press
01:32
More candidates to challenge Trump in growing GOP contender list
03:36
Now Playing
Video shows Chinese warship crossing path of US Navy destroyer
01:56
UP NEXT
Fighter jets intercept private plane in restricted air space over DC
03:05
Moms on Mushrooms uses psychedelics to treat depression
04:12
Violins from the Holocaust become symbols of hope
03:30
Bear breaks in and eats 60 cupcakes at Connecticut bakery
01:46
Companies face backlash for LGBTQ support in online culture war
04:59
Joran van der Sloot moved to new prison ahead extradition to U.S.
00:38
India train disaster: Signal error likely caused accident, official says
00:27
Chuck Todd on Biden and McCarthy’s bipartisan debt ceiling deal
02:01
GOP’s top presidential hopefuls appear in Iowa with Trump absent
02:03
Chinese warship has close call with U.S. destroyer in Taiwan Strait
03:14
Spelling Bee champion Dev Shah: It felt ‘surreal’ to win
03:41
Firefighters reunite mother deer with fawn who fell down drain
00:46
US Ambassador confronts antisemitism during visit to Germany
03:20
Seniors prank principal with epic slumber party
01:17
Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie unlawfully sold her stake in vineyard
02:51
Residents in Kyiv shelter in subways during new Russia attacks
02:08
Video shows Chinese warship crossing path of US Navy destroyer
01:56
Link copied
Tensions between the U.S. and China are escalating after a Chinese warship came stunningly close to a U.S. Navy destroyer in the South China sea, narrowly avoiding collision. “We do not seek conflict or confrontation, but we will not flinch in the face of bullying or coercion,” U.S. Defense Security Lloyd Austin warned. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.June 5, 2023
Russia's latest attack on Ukraine kills one child, injures at least 20
02:09
Kristen Welker to succeed Chuck Todd on Meet the Press
01:32
More candidates to challenge Trump in growing GOP contender list
03:36
Now Playing
Video shows Chinese warship crossing path of US Navy destroyer
01:56
UP NEXT
Fighter jets intercept private plane in restricted air space over DC
03:05
Moms on Mushrooms uses psychedelics to treat depression
04:12
Violins from the Holocaust become symbols of hope
03:30
Bear breaks in and eats 60 cupcakes at Connecticut bakery
01:46
Companies face backlash for LGBTQ support in online culture war
04:59
Joran van der Sloot moved to new prison ahead extradition to U.S.
00:38
India train disaster: Signal error likely caused accident, official says
00:27
Chuck Todd on Biden and McCarthy’s bipartisan debt ceiling deal
02:01
GOP’s top presidential hopefuls appear in Iowa with Trump absent
02:03
Chinese warship has close call with U.S. destroyer in Taiwan Strait
03:14
Spelling Bee champion Dev Shah: It felt ‘surreal’ to win
03:41
Firefighters reunite mother deer with fawn who fell down drain
00:46
US Ambassador confronts antisemitism during visit to Germany
03:20
Seniors prank principal with epic slumber party
01:17
Brad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie unlawfully sold her stake in vineyard
02:51
Residents in Kyiv shelter in subways during new Russia attacks