Video is likely to stick with jurors in Derek Chauvin trial, analyst says

Commenting on the Derek Chauvin trial, NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos tells TODAY “the prosecution’s been handed some powerful evidence in the form of video” that is likely to stick with jurors as they deliberate. He says that in closing arguments, “the defense is going to hammer their two major themes”: that Derek Chauvin did not die due to his Chauvin kneeling on his neck, and that the restraint was not illegal.