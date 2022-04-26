IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 easy 30-minute meal ideas for busy weekdays

  • World’s top 2 female boxers preview historic fight

    05:29

  • Meet the students cracking cold cases for college credit

    04:04

  • Returning to the office? Try these tips to cut down on expenses

    03:54

  • Most COVID-19 patients have symptoms 1 year later, study shows

    03:28

  • Exclusive: Father speaks about son's amusement park death

    02:07

  • Massive nationwide pilot shortage to impact travelers this summer

    02:51

  • Nobody is ‘off the hook’ for 'Rust' shooting, sheriff says

    03:56

  • Powerball jackpot grows to $454 million

    00:28

  • New video of Alec Baldwin moments after 'Rust' shooting released

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    Video captures man kidnapping 3-month-old baby in California

    00:33
  • UP NEXT

    Rising COVID cases in Shanghai lead to extreme safety measures

    00:29

  • Child dies as mysterious hepatitis outbreak spreads to 12 countries

    02:26

  • Judge holds Trump in contempt, orders him to pay $10,000 a day

    02:12

  • Judge blocks Biden from ending Title 42 COVID border restriction

    01:39

  • Elon Musk buys Twitter: Here’s how the platform could change

    02:28

  • Russia warns the West that the risk of nuclear war is ‘real’

    02:00

  • Stranger helps Jenna Bush Hager after her zipper split

    03:12

  • Author Amy McCulloch uses extreme climbs to inspire her writing

    03:58

  • Trey McBride set to be one of the first NFL draft pick with same-sex parents

    03:51

  • Former TODAY co-host Jim Hartz dies at 82

    00:40

TODAY

Video captures man kidnapping 3-month-old baby in California

00:33

Police in California are searching for a 3-month-old baby after he was kidnapped from a San Jose apartment. Surveillance video shows the moments after Brandon Cuellar was taken. The baby’s grandmother says she was outside unloading groceries when someone walked into their apartment and snatched the boy.April 26, 2022

3-month-old kidnapped in San José while grandma unloaded groceries

  • UP NEXT

    World’s top 2 female boxers preview historic fight

    05:29

  • Meet the students cracking cold cases for college credit

    04:04

  • Returning to the office? Try these tips to cut down on expenses

    03:54

  • Most COVID-19 patients have symptoms 1 year later, study shows

    03:28

  • Exclusive: Father speaks about son's amusement park death

    02:07

  • Massive nationwide pilot shortage to impact travelers this summer

    02:51

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All