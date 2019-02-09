News

Venezuelan President Maduro blocks humanitarian aid from US

02:25

A desperate humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is getting worse with widespread starvation but the government is refusing aid from the United States. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY from Caracas.Feb. 9, 2019

