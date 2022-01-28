Veganuary meal ideas: Cauliflower fried ‘chicken’ and lentil tacos
Blogger Jenné Claiborne joins TODAY with two vegan recipes to inspire people during “Veganuary,” which is when people take out animal products from their diet during January. Check out her recipes for a cauliflower friend “chicken” and a lentil salad.Jan. 28, 2022
Veganuary meal ideas: Cauliflower fried ‘chicken’ and lentil tacos
