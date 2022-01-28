IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Try these 3 easy, healthy recipes: Bean chili, quinoa salad and roasted cauliflower

TODAY

Veganuary meal ideas: Cauliflower fried ‘chicken’ and lentil tacos

04:16

Blogger Jenné Claiborne joins TODAY with two vegan recipes to inspire people during “Veganuary,” which is when people take out animal products from their diet during January. Check out her recipes for a cauliflower friend “chicken” and a lentil salad.Jan. 28, 2022

Best of TODAY

