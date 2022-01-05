IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Want a 'new year, new you'? Shop Steals & Deals resolution essentials up to 76% off

  • Home activities that can help you from feeling overwhelmed by work

    04:52

  • Janet Jackson reacts to Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance invitation

    05:20

  • Lily Collins and Ashley Park on becoming ‘friendship soulmates’ as adults

    03:25

  • Best-selling author Jason Mott shares his book picks for 2022

    04:23

  • Jim Gaffigan talks new Netflix special, performing in comedy clubs during COVID-19

    05:03

  • Cher reveals she’s never letting her hair go gray

    00:50

  • ‘Ted Lasso’ star Brendan Hunt teases season 3 with new photo

    01:06

  • Chris Evans to play ‘Singing in the Rain’ star Gene Kelly in new movie

    01:01

  • Betty White challenge helps animal rescue organizations

    00:26

  • Meet the ‘Dinosaur Cowboy’ who discovered fossils in Montana

    05:53
  • Now Playing

    Valerie Bertinelli opens up about losing first husband Eddie Van Halen

    00:49
  • UP NEXT

    Valerie Bertinelli talks about 'Hot in Cleveland' co-star Betty White

    03:28

  • Mayim Bialik talks co-hosting ‘Jeopardy,’ starring in ‘Call Me Kat’

    05:08

  • Sterling K. Brown describes upcoming ‘This Is Us’ scene with Mandy Moore: ‘I just started clapping’

    14:24

  • Girlfriend wants to get engaged: Should she give boyfriend an ultimatum?

    04:06

  • Jenna Bush Hager reveals she reads some 100 books a year

    01:33

  • Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test

    04:54

  • What is a pancake cake? Milk Bar founder shares recipe for trendy dessert (or breakfast)

    04:06

  • ‘This Is Us’ cast shares how the series changed their lives and lives of viewers

    08:16

  • Milk Bar owner shares red velvet cake recipe for Savannah Guthrie’s birthday

    03:54

TODAY

Valerie Bertinelli opens up about losing first husband Eddie Van Halen

00:49

Valerie Bertinelli opened up to People Magazine on how the loss of her first husband Eddie Van Halen changed her life. In Bertinelli’s new memoir, “Enough Already”, she reveals Eddie’s final words to her and their son Wolfgang, “I love you."Jan. 5, 2022

Valerie Bertinelli reveals Eddie Van Halen’s last words, says the ‘end came in slow motion’

  • UP NEXT

    Home activities that can help you from feeling overwhelmed by work

    04:52

  • Janet Jackson reacts to Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance invitation

    05:20

  • Lily Collins and Ashley Park on becoming ‘friendship soulmates’ as adults

    03:25

  • Best-selling author Jason Mott shares his book picks for 2022

    04:23

  • Jim Gaffigan talks new Netflix special, performing in comedy clubs during COVID-19

    05:03

  • Cher reveals she’s never letting her hair go gray

    00:50

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All