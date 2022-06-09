IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Valerie Bertinelli gets emotional while speaking on divorce and loss

TODAY

Valerie Bertinelli gets emotional while speaking on divorce and loss

05:32

Valerie Bertinelli joins TODAY’s Hoda Kotb in Studio 1A to talk about the passing of her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen, being vulnerable on social media and filing for divorce from her husband, Tom. “Divorce sucks, I can’t image ever trusting anyone again,” Bertinelli says.June 9, 2022

