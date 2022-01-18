Valerie Bertinelli on Betty White, love, loss and self-acceptance
Valerie Bertinelli sits down with Hoda and Jenna for a wide-ranging interview which includes her friendship with the late Betty White, her recent divorce from her second husband, and her life with Eddie Van Halen. She also gets candid on living with insecurities and her journey to self-acceptance. "The more vulnerable we can be, and the more truthful we can be, the more honest we can be, the more we can absolutely live in joy and in love and in gratitude."Jan. 18, 2022
