Valerie Bertinelli looks back on love and life with Eddie Van Halen

08:20

Valerie Bertinelli talks about love and loss in her new memoir “Enough Already,” as she remembers her late-husband Eddie Van Halen and talks about her life since his passing. “I loved his soul deeply,” she tells Hoda Kotb. "I wish he was still here."Jan. 18, 2022

