Valerie Bertinelli looks back on love and life with Eddie Van Halen
08:20
Share this -
copied
Valerie Bertinelli talks about love and loss in her new memoir “Enough Already,” as she remembers her late-husband Eddie Van Halen and talks about her life since his passing. “I loved his soul deeply,” she tells Hoda Kotb. "I wish he was still here."Jan. 18, 2022
Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub give sneak peek of season 4 of ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
05:03
Christian Navarro appears on ‘SVU’ 15 years after meeting cast as a kid
00:42
Now Playing
Valerie Bertinelli looks back on love and life with Eddie Van Halen
08:20
UP NEXT
Betty White’s assistant shares one of the final photos taken of her
00:45
Hoda and Jenna surprise nonprofit leader with vacation to Key West