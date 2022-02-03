Valentine’s Day gift ideas: Jill Martin shares preview of great buys
Jill Martin joins Savannah and Hoda on TODAY with a preview of her new episode of “Shop TODAY” on TODAY All Day. The gift ideas includes a Kindle Paperwhite, Pluto Pillow, Lexsion bag organizer and the Amazon Essentials packable puffer vest.Feb. 3, 2022
Great gifts to pamper anyone during the month to celebrate love
