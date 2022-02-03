IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has items you’ll love ahead of Valentine’s Day — starting at $14

  • Great gifts to pamper anyone during the month to celebrate love

    03:34

  • Kate Beckinsale shares surprising beauty secret that involves buttermilk

    04:53
  • Now Playing

    Valentine’s Day gift ideas: Jill Martin shares preview of great buys

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Shop TODAY with Jill Martin — Things We Love

    25:03

  • Warm up with a faux fur throw, knit lounge set, and more

    05:46

  • Products and tips to treat your dry winter skin

    04:59

  • Valentine’s Day gift ideas: Lovebox, hot sauce gift set, wine purifier and more

    03:07

  • At Home TODAY with Jill Martin: Get ahead on snow days, products for date night

    10:12

  • Get ready for upcoming snow days with trolley bags, warming coasters, and more

    04:52

  • Winter deals under $30: Makeup, rice cooker, pom beanie, more

    04:01

  • ‘Summer House’ star Paige Desorbo shares 2 trends to style 3 ways

    04:45

  • Skincare products for mom and baby: stretch mark cream, diaper rash paste, more

    05:03

  • Deals to help you get better sleep: Memory foam mattresses, massage guns, more

    07:43

  • Beauty meets bots: See manicures, lash extensions done by robots

    04:34

  • Unique Valentine’s Day gift ideas, from flower bundles to heart-shaped pizza

    05:39

  • How a former sports anchor pivoted to fashion

    04:25

  • Hot products to stay hydrated in the winter

    03:41

  • Jill Martin shares products to refresh in 2022 (including from the Property Brothers!)

    05:06

  • Top lifestyle products to help you refresh and renew in 2022

    05:00

  • From street style to the office: 4 ways to wear jogger pants

    03:56

TODAY

Valentine’s Day gift ideas: Jill Martin shares preview of great buys

04:12

Jill Martin joins Savannah and Hoda on TODAY with a preview of her new episode of “Shop TODAY” on TODAY All Day. The gift ideas includes a Kindle Paperwhite, Pluto Pillow, Lexsion bag organizer and the Amazon Essentials packable puffer vest.Feb. 3, 2022

  • Great gifts to pamper anyone during the month to celebrate love

    03:34

  • Kate Beckinsale shares surprising beauty secret that involves buttermilk

    04:53
  • Now Playing

    Valentine’s Day gift ideas: Jill Martin shares preview of great buys

    04:12
  • UP NEXT

    Shop TODAY with Jill Martin — Things We Love

    25:03

  • Warm up with a faux fur throw, knit lounge set, and more

    05:46

  • Products and tips to treat your dry winter skin

    04:59

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All