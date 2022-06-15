IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Uzo Aduba shares the special meaning behind her middle name

06:27

Actor Uzo Aduba talks about her strong bonds with her family saying, “sisterhood is the most important thing to me” and reveals the meaning behind her middle name, Nwanneka. She also discusses her journey from being a waitress to attending the Tony awards and starring in the upcoming summer flick, “Lightyear.”June 15, 2022

