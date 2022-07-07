IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • FBI, M15 give warning on China deploying network of spies

    03:01

  • Boris Johnson announces resignation as UK Prime Minister

    01:37

  • See the sky turn green in South Dakota during derecho storm

    01:41

  • Brittney Griner's friends and family pressure White House for action

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    Officer missed chance to fire at Uvalde gunman, new report says

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Could Highland Park suspected gunman's father face charges?

    00:55

  • Suspected Highland Park gunman confesses plot for 2nd attack

    03:28

  • Boris Johnson to resign amid political turmoil, multitude of scandals

    03:29

  • Here’s why this Wisconsin couple offers a $0 menu at their cafe

    03:49

  • President Biden awards 4 Vietnam veterans with Medal of Honor

    01:54

  • Boys save drowning dad with CPR they learned from ‘The Sandlot’

    06:11

  • Bradford Freeman, ‘Band of Brothers’ veteran, dies at 97

    02:08

  • Minneapolis police targeted in fireworks incident on Fourth of July

    00:29

  • White House says Biden read Brittney Griner’s handwritten letter

    00:33

  • How to save money on rising prices at the grocery store

    02:56

  • NASA warns China could try to take over the moon by 2030

    03:24

  • 29 million at risk of damaging wind gusts, hail across Mid-Atlantic

    01:02

  • Caught on video: Lightning strikes truck in Tampa Bay area

    00:34

  • Fugitive yoga teacher seen with strikingly different look after arrest

    02:04

TODAY

Officer missed chance to fire at Uvalde gunman, new report says

02:22

A new report commissioned by the Texas Department of Public Safety highlights a series of safeguards and decisions that could have altered the outcome of the Uvalde tragedy. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY on the circumstances, including one where an officer had the attacker in his sights before he entered the school.July 7, 2022

  • FBI, M15 give warning on China deploying network of spies

    03:01

  • Boris Johnson announces resignation as UK Prime Minister

    01:37

  • See the sky turn green in South Dakota during derecho storm

    01:41

  • Brittney Griner's friends and family pressure White House for action

    02:18
  • Now Playing

    Officer missed chance to fire at Uvalde gunman, new report says

    02:22
  • UP NEXT

    Could Highland Park suspected gunman's father face charges?

    00:55

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All