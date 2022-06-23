IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Uvalde school police chief Pete Arredondo placed on leave

02:03

Uvalde’s superintendent announced the school’s police chief, Pete Arredondo, has been placed on administrative leave. He says the leave is in part “because of the lack of clarity that remains and the unknown timing of when I’ll receive the results of the investigation.” NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.June 23, 2022

