IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

13 bestselling summer beauty essentials we’re loving right now — starting at $8

  • Officer charged with second-degree murder of Patrick Lyoya

    00:30

  • 2 more flights carrying baby formula arrive in US

    00:24

  • Mysterious human-like creature spotted at Texas zoo

    01:19

  • Go underground at Atlanta airport during massive construction

    03:21

  • PGA suspends 17 players for involvement in LIV Golf series

    02:09

  • NASA to join the search for answers about UFOs

    02:37

  • 36 million impacted by dangerous heat in the Southwest

    01:16

  • US households spending $450 more per month due to inflation

    02:23
  • Now Playing

    Uvalde school police chief says he ‘ran towards the danger’

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6th hearings are about ‘next generation’: NBC’s Hallie Jackson

    02:59

  • Panel blames Trump for ‘attempted coup’ in first Jan. 6th hearing

    03:04

  • Pet rock hitches a ride on NASA’s Perseverance rover

    01:00

  • EU to require one universal charger for all smartphones, devices

    01:08

  • Emergency dispatchers use FaceTime to rescue fishermen

    00:35

  • Torrential downpours flood crowded Halsey concert outside DC

    01:51

  • Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of ‘intentionally’ harming business

    02:20

  • Military aircraft carrying 5 Marines crashes during training exercise

    01:35

  • Suspect charged with attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh

    02:14

  • Survivors deliver powerful testimony as House passes new gun bill

    02:25

  • How Americans are coping with soaring gas prices

    03:55

TODAY

Uvalde school police chief says he ‘ran towards the danger’

02:35

There is new evidence that school district police chief Pete Arredondo and other officers on the scene at Robb Elementary School waited more than an hour for protective equipment even though they knew there were victims that were still alive inside. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY on Arrendondo’s new statements.June 10, 2022

Uvalde’s only pediatrician shares the horror of treating school shooting victims

  • UP NEXT

    Officer charged with second-degree murder of Patrick Lyoya

    00:30

  • 2 more flights carrying baby formula arrive in US

    00:24

  • Mysterious human-like creature spotted at Texas zoo

    01:19

  • Go underground at Atlanta airport during massive construction

    03:21

  • PGA suspends 17 players for involvement in LIV Golf series

    02:09

  • NASA to join the search for answers about UFOs

    02:37

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All