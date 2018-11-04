Utah Mayor Brent Taylor killed in apparent ‘insider attack’ in Afghanistan
Military officials released details of an apparent “insider attack” in Afghanistan that killed North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor, who took a leave of absence for a one-year commitment in Afghanistan. Taylor is survived by his wife and seven children. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Sunday TODAY.
Utah Mayor Brent Taylor killed in apparent 'insider attack' in Afghanistan
