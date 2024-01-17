Young adults are using laxatives to lose weight, prompting warnings
A new study finds that nearly one in 10 adolescents globally have used non-prescriptions products, including laxatives, to lose weight. This has spurred warnings for those looking for a quick fix. NBC’s Savannah Sellers reports for TODAY and Dr. Roshini Raj joins with analysis.Jan. 17, 2024
