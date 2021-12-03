IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Step up your holiday style with these fashion must-haves — starting at $11

  • Eggplant ‘meatballs’ are the perfect party staple

    12:17

  • Make the creamiest, dreamiest fettuccine Alfredo in 5 minutes with this simple trick

    06:50

  • How to make the best meatballs ever with 1 simple trick

    09:15

  • A Very Saucy Christmas, Part 1: Anthony makes the best stuffed clams ever

    09:04

  • A Very Saucy Christmas, Part 2: Anthony makes struffoli, deep-fried balls of sweet dough

    11:08

  • Use homemade ricotta to make the best pasta alla Norma ever

    25:03

  • Throw the ultimate party with 3 crowd-pleasing Italian dishes | Saucy

    24:52

  • Turn your favorite jam into delicious bars for the perfect treat | Saucy

    08:33

  • Make a boozy, spiced apple cider in a slow cooker | Saucy

    03:03

  • How to make perfectly spiced pumpkin bread | Saucy

    09:10

  • Anthony Contrino whips up 3 gift-worthy fall treats | Saucy

    24:54

  • Take a tasty trip to Rome with 3 delicious Italian dishes | Saucy

    25:03

  • Make chicken saltimbocca for an elegant weeknight dinner | Saucy

    09:49

  • Make a classic pasta carbonara with just 5 ingredients | Saucy

    10:08

  • Put a cheesy new spin on roasted asparagus | Saucy

    03:55

  • Make a classic Italian wedding soup with tender meatballs and fresh kale | Saucy

    11:13

  • Make Italian wedding soup and buttery garlic bread for the coziest fall meal | Saucy

    24:58

  • Turn rich chocolate ganache into decadent hot cocoa | Saucy

    06:51

  • How to make the tastiest garlic bread ever | Saucy

    05:33

  • Top juicy provolone-wrapped hot dogs with a zesty giardiniera relish | Saucy

    09:05

TODAY

Use homemade ricotta to make the best pasta alla Norma ever

25:03

Anthony Contrino takes the guesswork out of making homemade ricotta cheese then uses it in three Italian dishes. He adds fresh ricotta to toasted bread for light and airy crostini. Next, he uses it to top crispy chickpea fritters on a Sicilian panelle sandwich. And finally, he adds it to another Sicilian favorite: pasta alla Norma.Dec. 3, 2021

  • Eggplant ‘meatballs’ are the perfect party staple

    12:17

  • Make the creamiest, dreamiest fettuccine Alfredo in 5 minutes with this simple trick

    06:50

  • How to make the best meatballs ever with 1 simple trick

    09:15

  • A Very Saucy Christmas, Part 1: Anthony makes the best stuffed clams ever

    09:04

  • A Very Saucy Christmas, Part 2: Anthony makes struffoli, deep-fried balls of sweet dough

    11:08

  • Use homemade ricotta to make the best pasta alla Norma ever

    25:03

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All